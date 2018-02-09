Poisoned dogs and thefts inspire Fairdale couple to plan communi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Poisoned dogs and thefts inspire Fairdale couple to plan community meeting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

Ed Morris and Cindy Morris said they decided to plan the meeting after two dogs were poisoned on their block.

"They'd probably been poisoned just to keep them quiet ,because people that were roaming the streets, they know those dogs will really set off an alarm,” Ed Morris said.

The couple have been crime victims themselves. They have had trailers and expensive equipment stolen. One of the trailers was taken right from the parking lot of Fairdale Christian Church while they were inside for Sunday service.

“The thief pulled in the parking lot, unhooked the trailer and hooked it to his truck,” Ed Morris said, “Fortunately, somebody arriving late was able to get a picture with their phone.”

Metro Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch, who represents the area, said a lot of the crime is from the same people in and out of jail.

“Another part of the crime issue are vacant and abandoned properties or just un-kept properties, and that breeds vagrants and drug people,” Welch said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Fairdale Playtorium. LMPD will have officers there to answers questions about ways the community can help.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.