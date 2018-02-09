Poisoned dogs and thefts inspire Fairdale couple to plan community meeting

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

Erica Hughes is acting as a youth advocate to stop gun violence after she was shot and her mother killed 10 years ago.

A grown-up Erica Hughes talks with WDRB 10 years after she was shot in the head at 2-years-old

A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for prom night for people with special needs.

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

Ed Morris and Cindy Morris said they decided to plan the meeting after two dogs were poisoned on their block.

"They'd probably been poisoned just to keep them quiet ,because people that were roaming the streets, they know those dogs will really set off an alarm,” Ed Morris said.

The couple have been crime victims themselves. They have had trailers and expensive equipment stolen. One of the trailers was taken right from the parking lot of Fairdale Christian Church while they were inside for Sunday service.

“The thief pulled in the parking lot, unhooked the trailer and hooked it to his truck,” Ed Morris said, “Fortunately, somebody arriving late was able to get a picture with their phone.”

Metro Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch, who represents the area, said a lot of the crime is from the same people in and out of jail.

“Another part of the crime issue are vacant and abandoned properties or just un-kept properties, and that breeds vagrants and drug people,” Welch said.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Fairdale Playtorium. LMPD will have officers there to answers questions about ways the community can help.

