BOZICH | Pitino has "zero doubt" Miller will succeed after Indiana thumps Minnesota

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.More >>
Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.More >>
When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.More >>
When is New Albany High School star Romeo Langford going to sign? Whenever you ask him, which is just the way his parents raised him.More >>
Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.More >>
Tennessee has done more with less than Kentucky all season -- and the Vols did it again Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, sweeping the season series from UK.More >>
Will the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament be a quiet time in Kentuckiana? Which college basketball team looks like the fourth Number One seed? Rick Bozich presents his Monday Muse.More >>
Will the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament be a quiet time in Kentuckiana? Which college basketball team looks like the fourth Number One seed? Rick Bozich presents his Monday Muse.More >>
The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?More >>
The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
The shooting issues that have troubled Indiana all season stopped the Hoosiers again Saturday night in 63-60 loss to Michigan State.More >>
The shooting issues that have troubled Indiana all season stopped the Hoosiers again Saturday night in 63-60 loss to Michigan State.More >>
Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.More >>
Louisville still has not won a game in Virginia's John Paul Jones Arena, but the Cardinals finally came to Charlottesville and cracked the Cavaliers' defensive code.More >>