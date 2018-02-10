Louisville's The English Grill named 'most romantic restaurant' in Kentucky

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Bellarmine shot better than 70 percent from the field to blow out No. 25 USI on its Senior Night and its final game in PAC Arena.

Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport greets Chivarsky Corbett after a recent game. Corbett had a career-high 30 points in Saturday's win at No. 25 USI. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The arrest report states 45-year-old Jeffrey Baunach offered sex with his own three children, in exchange for sex with the undercover investigator's child.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.

Man dies after being shot in the head in Fairdale

Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | Four problems Kentucky faces after its loss at Texas A&M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food & Wine Magazine names a Louisville restaurant the most romantic in Kentucky this Valentine's Day.

Greeted by classic chords and timeless ambiance, guests staying or waiting at The Brown Hotel are in for an evening of elegance.

"I'm just resting, giving my wife some room upstairs while she's getting ready for dinner," Keith Harlow said.

"It's one of the few places I think in modern America where we enter a room and you feel like you're special first and foremost," says Troy Ritchie, General Manager of The English Grill, Sommelier and Bourbon Steward.

"From the tablecloths to the napkins, each plate, each piece of silverware, going into the staffing, making sure they have the proper uniform, they have the smile, that they're wearing that smile, they are ready to not only serve our guests, but they are giving them an experience," says Agustin Sosa,

Director of Food & Beverage.

The oak wood panels, equestrian artwork and wine list also help. That's what got the attention of Food & Wine Magazine. Its writers named The English Grill the most romantic in their Valentine's Day issue.

"I said, 'that's amazing.' I'm very proud and honored. I was just sitting here thinking, I don't think my wife knows yet," Ritchie said.

It's another accolade for the second story restaurant named the most popular in Kentucky by People Magazine in September.

"It's just a neat place, nice, neat, older building," Harlow said.

"This is going to be for our lobster bisque for the Valentine's Day menu," says Dustin Willett, Chef de cuisine at The English Grill and The Brown Hotel Lobby Bar.

The staff has been preparing for its Valentine's four-course menu complete with love potion for six months. "We want each one of them to know the menu by heart," Sosa said.

February 14 is booked solid. "If one person falls behind, the whole team suffers," Willett said.

Around 140 guests will fill the seats. "I'm always looking for how to create that better experience for someone which can be very different one guest to another. So, I try to use my creativity to make that special for every guest," Sosa said. "You can go and have a great meal anywhere else, but to have an experience like the one you can have here in The English Grill, J. Graham's Cafe or in the Lobby Bar, that's what we are proud of."

The Brown Hotel is still accepting reservations for Tuesday, February 13 before Valentine's Day. It's $89 per person. To make a reservation, call (502) 583-1234.

In Indiana, Food and Wine Magazine named The Eagle's Nest at Hyatt Regency in Indianapolis the most romantic.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.