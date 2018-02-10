Reg E. Cathey of 'House of Cards,' 'The Wire,' dies after battle with cancer

Police say her boyfriend told them she disappeared while the two were hiking Wednesday afternoon.

Missing Frankfort woman walks out of the woods in Garrard County

Two New Albany men were arrested Thursday after an Indiana State Trooper found meth, cash and a shotgun in a car with two young children in the back seat.

Police arrest 2 New Albany men after finding meth, cash and a shotgun in car with 2 young children inside

Vibe Coffee and Herb and Olive Market are some of the first new store fronts in the downtown revitalization movement, according to Serena Erizer, who owns both businesses.

The red carpet was rolled out Friday night for prom night for people with special needs.

Jeffersonville church hosts prom night for 150 guests with special needs

A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.

Midler has not deleted the tweet, or responded to media requests for comment.

Actress Bette Midler facing criticism over tweet about Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

A new report says black people in Metro Louisville are still recovering from slavery.

New report from Louisville Urban League says city's black population faces 'systemic' challenges

Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.

Juwan Morgan scored two of his 19 points as Indiana defeated Minnesota Friday night.

BOZICH | Pitino has "zero doubt" Miller will succeed after Indiana thumps Minnesota

(FOX NEWS) -- Actor Reg E. Cathey – best known for roles in “House of Cards and “The Wire” – died this week after a battle with cancer.

Cathey’s acting career began in 1984 with the television movie, “A Doctor’s Story,” Variety reported.

Over the years, he appeared on many well-known television shows, including “Grimm,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Outcast.”

For his role of Freddy on “House of Cards,” Cathey won an Emmy in 2015 for outstanding guest actor. He also received nominations in 2014 and 2016.

Cathey's films included “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” alongside Oprah Winfrey, the “Fantastic Four” reboot, “Flock of Four,” “Tyrel,” as well as the 1990's cult classic, “Seven.”

The 59-year-old actor was born in Huntsville, Ala. He graduated from the University of Michigan and the Yale School of Drama.

Cathey’s death prompted friends, acquaintances and colleagues to pay tribute on Twitter.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E. Cathey,” Netflix said in a statement. “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Actor Bobby Cannavale tweeted, “We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today. Rest in Power, Reg E. Cathey We Will miss you.”

“The Wire” creator David Simon tweeted, “Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.”

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.