Louisville native gives back with bicycles

It was a day dozens of girls will never forget, and some of Louisville’s finest stepped in to make it happen.

LMPD officers serve tea to 45 girls to make them feel like 'Princesses for the day'

The arrest report states 45-year-old Jeffrey Baunach offered sex with his own three children, in exchange for sex with the undercover investigator's child.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.

MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is helping children pedal to a brighter future, providing a simple act of kindness that's going a long way.

It's a story of two families. Jennifer Ramirez is a single mother of two. Toby Farris is currently out of work, but not at a loss of working hard.

"If I don't have laundry, dishes, things around the house to do, so when I have that half hour, 45 minutes to do, it's nice to come out here and tinker with stuff," Farris said.

Farris' garage has been a temporary home for dozens of bicycles. "It's just a few hours out of my time, out of a rinky-dink garage, with one little toolbox full of rusty tools."

The bicycles are waiting for another chance at riding. "A lot of these kids just don't have a bike, just anything. Just something to ride. It kind of breaks my heart when I see that. So, I at least wanted to do a little something. I can't do much. I'll bloody my knuckles, I'll bust 'em up, get 'em dirty, just to make some kid smile."

The loyal Cardinals fan is helping some of the youngest in his hometown. New grips, tires and wheels are some of the donations that Farris relies on from the community. "I should have maybe ten or 15 [bikes] in the next few weeks to be able to donate and give away to local children. It makes me feel real good."

After a pair of wheels is finished, Farris offers up some kindness during the month of love. "There's a lot of hate in this world today. I don't understand why. We all need to love each other and help each other out as much as we can because this world would be a better place for it."

He asks if anyone's in need on Facebook. He calls it Bikes 4 Tykes.

Jen Ramirez answered his post.



So, on one day, the two come together for a couple of bicycles practically made new again. "I was surprised. I didn't know what was going to happen," Elijah Ramirez said. "It's great. I really love it."

"I'm glad that he made it." Raquel Sanchez said.

What starts out as countless hours for a child he doesn't know, turns into a few minutes that make it all worth it. "Anything that I can do to see them smile when they get on a bike for the first time, or if they've never had one just to go off riding, it's something," Farris said.

"Words can't even describe it. I'm just so happy that they're happy now, " Jen Ramirez said.

To donate to Bikes 4 Tykes, click here.

