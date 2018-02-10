Man dies after being shot in the head in Fairdale - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after being shot in the head in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head and died in Fairdale. 

MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road and Candlelight Lane, which is just south of Iroquois Park.

The victim, a man believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, died at the scene, according to LMPD Spokesperson John Bradley.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

There are no known suspects at this time. If you have any information, you're urged to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

