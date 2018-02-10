2 women charged in overdose death of jail inmate

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) -- Two women have been arrested on charges related to the drug overdose death last year of a Bartholomew County Jail inmate.

The (Columbus) Republic reports that Debin Page Gabbard of Columbus is suspected of smuggling methamphetamine into the jail when she was arrested in October of 2017 and giving the drugs to inmate Mary L. Snyder. Snyder is accused of providing the drugs to inmate Angela Blair shortly before the 42-year-old Blair died of methamphetamine intoxication.

After an investigation by the Indiana State Police, the 27-year-old Gabbard was charged this week with felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and trafficking with an inmate. The 19-year-old Snyder was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

State Police Sgt. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says both women are in custody.

