Shelbyville police investigating fatal stabbing, suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Shelbyville.
Shelbyville Police Sgt. Bruce Gentry told WDRB the fatal stabbing happened Friday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m.
One suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing, according to police.
Police say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.
More details are expected to be released on Monday.
