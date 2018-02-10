LMPD officers serve tea to 45 girls to make them feel like 'Prin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers serve tea to 45 girls to make them feel like 'Princesses for the day'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a day dozens of girls will never forget, and some of Louisville’s finest stepped in to make it happen.

More than 45 girls from Louisville’s Portland neighborhood were treated to a day of pampering, pizza, and tea during a party fit for a princess.

Saturday, LMPD’s First Division officers and the non-profit group Love City hosted the event at the Mackin Building Ballroom.

“I thought this was just going to be like a normal tea party, you know, they just kind of got together, ate a couple stuff that’s it, but it’s been really great so far,” 8-year-old Irena Fletcher said. “We all got to pick out our dresses and jewelry and they had someone do our make-up and nails and our hair, even.”

Dozens of volunteers helped the girls look their best and feel like princesses for the day, which was the theme.

Even Disney princesses like Belle and Elsa made an appearance as the princesses for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival.

“We just wanted to have an impact with them and to make them feel beautiful because they are and to show them love,” said LMPD officer Christina Beaven, who organized the tea party.

More than two dozen LMPD officers took a break from serving the streets to serve tea to the girls, some of the officers even joining the princesses on the dance floor.

“I feel like a princess! I feel pretty good!” Fletcher said.

Officers tell WDRB they are going to try to make the tea party an annual event, and to have them in different neighborhoods throughout the city.  

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.