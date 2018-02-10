Louisville man charged with seeking minor for sex after undercover investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with sex crimes relating to a minor after an undercover investigation.

According to a police report, 45-year-old Jeffrey Baunach met an undercover investigator online and requested to engage in sex acts with the investigator's child.

The report states Baunach offered sex with his own three children, in exchange for sex with the undercover investigator's child.

A not guilty plea was entered for Baunach in court Saturday morning.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash.

