Friends and family hold bone marrow registration drive for local woman battling leukemia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten minutes is all it takes to save another person's life. 

Saturday, friends and family of Emily McCay held a bone marrow registration drive in the hopes of helping her beat leukemia. 

During the drive, people had their cheeks swabbed to become part of a national donor database. 

Bone marrow donors can save the lives of people fighting blood disorders, and blood cancers. 

"She is in need of a life-saving donor. So we are trying to find her one. They have searched the registry and so far in the registry, we do not have a match yet," Nicole Willet-Jones, a friend of McCay, said. 

The registration drive also helps others across the country in need of a match. 

According to DKMS, a non-profit helping in the fight against blood cancers, 70 percent of people battling blood illnesses must rely on outside donors for matches. 

