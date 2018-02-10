Master P holds leadership and skills class in Louisville for mid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Master P holds leadership and skills class in Louisville for middle school athletes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Master P was back in Louisville on Saturday, teaching young athletes life skills through basketball. 

A leadership and skills camp called 'Balling for a Cause' was held for middle school athletes at Spalding University's Columbia gym. 

Master P says it gives inner city kids a chance to understand what teamwork is all about, and having them in the gym playing basketball keeps them safe and off the streets. 

"Find people that's going to push you," he said. "On the team you're always pushing each other to get better, and the same thing at life. We want to push them to get better at life."

The basketball and life skills camp also focused on teaching kids equal rights for males and females. Part of the camp was also spent remembering young athletes who have died.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.