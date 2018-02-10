LACETT | Knights cruise in USI win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Chivarsky Corbett scored 30 points, leading Bellarmine to a 93-48 victory Saturday at Southern Indiana.
The Knights have won their last four games and are 2-0 to start a four game road trip.
Alex Cook added 14. Brent Bach had 12.
The Knights (22-2, 13-2) are back in action Thursday at Rockhurst.
