LMPD investigating homicide in Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor says a man was found dead on Elliot Avenue, near South 24th Street, on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m.

Officers came to the scene after being called for a disturbance. Police are not saying if anyone else was inside the house.

Police believe the victim was in his 40s.

Officials have not released the man's name nor the cause of death. No suspects have been arrested.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

