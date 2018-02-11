Authorities identify Michigan man killed in early morning semi c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify Michigan man killed in early morning semi crash in Seymour

(Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police) (Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a Michigan man killed in a semi crash early Sunday morning in Seymour.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on I-65 South in Jackson County, Indiana, according to police. 

Preliminary investigation showed a semi driven by 54-year-old John Gaskin of Sainte Marie, Michigan, was traveling southbound on I-65 when he collided with the back of another semi, driven by 33-year-old Abdulahi Afrah, of Louisville, police said.

Upon further investigation, police said, it is believed Afrah's semi may not have had working taillights, contributing to the crash. 

Gaskin's semi became engulfed in flames, burning in the southbound lanes of I-65. Gaskin was pronounced dead at the scene. Afrah was not injured in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for over six hours over the course of the investigation and during cleanup.

Northbound lanes were closed for two hours while crews worked to put the semi fire out. 

Police say Afrah's toxicology results are still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

