UPDATE: I-65 South reopens near Seymour, Indiana after fatal sem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: I-65 South reopens near Seymour, Indiana after fatal semi crash

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police) (Image Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say all lanes of I-65 South have reopened after a fatal semi crash that happened near Seymour.

Authorities say a semi became engulfed in flames.

Police say it happened Sunday around 1:40 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.