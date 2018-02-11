The Latest: Police: Kentucky gunman killed parents, 2 others

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.More >>
Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.More >>
Kentucky State Police have released the names of four people who were killed in a weekend shooting spree.More >>
Kentucky State Police have released the names of four people who were killed in a weekend shooting spree.More >>
The body was found Sunday around 2:30 a.m.More >>
The body was found Sunday around 2:30 a.m.More >>
The arrest report states 45-year-old Jeffrey Baunach offered sex with his own three children, in exchange for sex with the undercover investigator's child.More >>
The arrest report states 45-year-old Jeffrey Baunach offered sex with his own three children, in exchange for sex with the undercover investigator's child.More >>
Bellarmine shot better than 70 percent from the field to blow out No. 25 USI on its Senior Night and its final game in PAC Arena.More >>
Bellarmine shot better than 70 percent from the field to blow out No. 25 USI on its Senior Night and its final game in PAC Arena.More >>