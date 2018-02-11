From puppy-grams to doughnut bouquets, Louisville area businesse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

From puppy-grams to doughnut bouquets, Louisville area businesses offer unique Valentine's Day gifts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking for something sweet for your Valentine, some local places are offering up some unique ideas.

The Kentucky Humane Society is offering visiting puppy or kitten grams for Valentine's Day. For a donation of $150 or more, the Humane Society will send a Visiting Puppy Gram or Kitten Gram to your loved one on Tuesday, Feb. 13, or Wednesday, Feb. 14.

In addition to a visit from an adoptable, adorable pet, the recipient will also get handmade chocolates from Louisville-based Cellar Door Chocolates, flowers
by Oberer’s Flowers and a card with a personalized message.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be made by calling Kristin Binkowski at 502-515-3147 or emailing at kbinkowski@kyhumane.org.

Over at Adrienne and Company (which has locations in New Albany and Jeffersonville), the bakery is offering doughnut bouquets. The treats are filled with a dozen sweet pastries and the bouquet comes wrapped with a bow in a crisp white bakery box.

Adrienne's offers three for customers to choose from: maple bacon, assorted or glazed. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Orders can be placed online or by phone at (812)282-2665.

