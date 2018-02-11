Police: Louisville man spit in officer's face during drug arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody after police say he spit in an officer's face.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana. When officers searched his vehicle, they found a jar of marijuana in the trunk.

Towns was placed in the back of a squad car and allegedly rolled down the window and began screaming.

When the officer tried to get him back in the car, Towns spit in the officer's face.

He's facing drug charges as well as third degree assault of a police officer.

