Police dog honored for capturing double-murder suspect

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) -- A police dog that captured a double-murder suspect in December has been honored by a northwestern Indiana city.

Crown Point's City Council recently named "Radar" and his officer handler, Stanko Gligic, the city's employees of the month.

Gligic sent Radar to track down double-murder suspect Robert Stewart on Dec. 26 after the armed Merrillville man fled police. The dog led officers about a mile to a backyard shed.

The Times of Munster reports Gligic commanded Stewart to step outside and disarm but he didn't cooperate. He then sent Radar inside and the dog dragged Stewart enough outside of the shed for Merrillville police officers to take him into custody.

No officers were injured.

Stewart is charged in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Ryan Halbe and his mother, 55-year-old Candy Halbe.

