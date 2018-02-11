Thousands attend expo for tips and tricks on home improvement - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands attend expo for tips and tricks on home improvement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring is just around the corner, and that means it's almost time for home improvements.

The 17th annual Home Improvement Expo wrapped up it's weekend event on Sunday at the Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown. 

Guests listened to speakers, walked through exhibits, and checked out demonstrations from local and national companies.

Contractors were also on hand to answer questions about anything from countertops and flooring, to sun rooms and waterproofing. 

Owners of smaller businesses in the area say the event is a great way to tell others about what they have to offer.

"Mostly local people here exhibiting, as well as local people visiting, so it is a really good match making environment for those of us who would love to meet locals that have needs in their home," show vendor Michele Carrano said. 

This year, more than 10,000 people were expected to attend the three-day event. 

