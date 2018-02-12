Ford investing an additional $25 million at Kentucky Truck Plant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford investing an additional $25 million at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is increasing its investment at the Kentucky Truck Plant to increase production of two new SUV models.

Ford is making an additional $25 million available to help meet demands for the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition.

Both vehicle models hit the market last fall. Production targets for both will now jump 25% to meet increased demand.

Investments have led to technological upgrades at the plant like 400 new robots, a new 3D printer, and enhanced data analytics.

Ford's investment at the Kentucky Truck Plant now jumps to $925 million.

The Kentucky Truck Plant employs more than 8,400 people. Workers at the plant build the Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, and Ford Super Duty.

