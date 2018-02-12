Ford investing an additional $25 million at Kentucky Truck Plant

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
Kentucky State Police have released the names of four people who were killed in a weekend shooting spree.More >>
Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district’s top job.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.More >>
The money will be used to increase production of the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition.More >>
