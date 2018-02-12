Schools closed, traffic snarled after slick roads cause hazardous driving conditions

Traffic was bumper to bumper on the Sherman Minton Bridge Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Sunday and early Monday prompted school closures and delays in Kentucky and Indiana.

Icy roads made for a treacherous Monday morning commute with over 100 crashes and slide offs reported. Black ice created some seriously hazardous conditions on the roads and on all the major interstates in metro Louisville.



JCPS announced that it was canceling classes around 5 a.m. and several other districts followed suit.

[CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF CLOSINGS]

Some interstates and secondary roads were coated with a glaze of ice, causing dozens of traffic crashes and slowing the morning commute to a crawl. At one point around 6 a.m. icy conditions forced crews to close the northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway at Beulah Church Road.

TRIMARC was very busy monitoring more than 100 incidents and the traffic back-ups that followed. "It is the worst day so far this year. And memory for me, it’s probably in the top five for the last three years I’ve been here,” said Rob Boston, a TRIMARC supervisor.

Each incident could involve more than one vehicle so with 100 incidents reported so far its likely we are talking about hundreds of cars damaged today.

WDRB's Hayden Ristevski passed one crash on a Snyder overpass involving eight vehicles.

The sun makes this difficult to see but 8 cars were involved in a serious crash on a Gene Snyder Freeway overpass. Serious damage, airbags deployed, several ambulances. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/6AsGaHAYrF — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) February 12, 2018

Police were also responding to another crash involving several vehicles in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the Dixie Highway exit.

Interstate 71 near LaGrange was described as a solid sheet of ice.

Traffic was bumper to bumper on the Sherman Minton Bridge as drivers slowed to avoid sliding on the ice.

Our Keith Kaiser saw one semi struggling to gain traction on Bardstown Road.

Tractor trailer slipping and sliding up Bardstown Rd. pic.twitter.com/pE1ppvJjlG — Keith Kaiser (@KeithKaiserWDRB) February 12, 2018

Andrea Clifford with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told us the biggest problems have been "all of the bridges."

"We actually had been out treating overnight and had things in decent shape -- I'm not going to say great, but decent -- and then we had a little temperature drop around 6 a.m. and things started re-freezing again. So crews have been going back over the routes they've been focusing on the interstates this morning."

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to melt the ice by late morning and early afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.