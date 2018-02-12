LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make Forever Chocolate Cobbler. It's the perfect dessert for your loved one on Valentine’s Day! Dowell says they will love you FOREVER for it!

Forever Chocolate Cobbler

Makes 4 servings

2 sticks Kroger Unsalted butter

1-12 oz. pkg. Private Selection Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

1 cup Kroger Granulated Sugar

4 large eggs

½ tsp. Kroger Pure Vanilla Extract

¾ cup Kroger All-Purpose Flour

pinch of salt

Garnish with Powdered Sugar & Fresh Berries

Preheat oven to 350° & spray 4-10 oz. baking dishes with nonstick spray.

Over a medium double boiler, add butter & ½ of the chocolate chips. Stir until melted.

Remove chocolate mixture from double boiler & stir in sugar until well combined. Then quickly stir in eggs one at a time until well combine & follow with vanilla.

Fold in flour & salt until well blended. Stir in the rest of the chocolate chips

Divide the mixture between the 4 baking dishes & wipe the rim clean.

Bake for 30 minutes & remove from heat to cool slightly.

Serve warm with a little powdered sugar & fresh berries or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

