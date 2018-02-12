LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kroger Chef Paul Dowell demonstrates how to make Forever Chocolate Cobbler. It's the perfect dessert for your loved one on Valentine’s Day! Dowell says they will love you FOREVER for it!
Forever Chocolate Cobbler
Makes 4 servings
2 sticks Kroger Unsalted butter
1-12 oz. pkg. Private Selection Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
1 cup Kroger Granulated Sugar
4 large eggs
½ tsp. Kroger Pure Vanilla Extract
¾ cup Kroger All-Purpose Flour
pinch of salt
Garnish with Powdered Sugar & Fresh Berries
