BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his AP college basketball Top 25 ballot every Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After a week when everybody lost, somebody had to win.

‘Who’s Number One?

Hurry up, March.

1. Virginia (23-2) – Yes, I moved the Cavaliers up after a loss. Address all complaints to rbozich@wdrb.com.

2. Michigan State (24-3) – The Spartans have won eight straight, but only one game in that stretch was against an NCAA Tournament team.

3. Xavier (23-3) – Road wins at Butler and Creighton, plus the head-to-head win over UC. Should be on the top seed line.

4. Cincinnati (23-2) – Bearcats still haven’t been to Houston or Wichita State, two toughest trips in their league.

5. Villanova (23-2) – St. John’s?

6. Texas Tech (21-4) – The Red Raiders in prime position to end the Kansas reign in the Big 12.

7. Purdue (23-4) – Boilermakers won’t lose again until Big Ten or NCAA Tournament.

8. Auburn (22-3) – Bruce Pearl can’t wait to see John Calipari Wednesday.

9. Duke (20-5) – Blue Devils get four of their last six at home.

10. Gonzaga (23-4) – Saint Mary’s defeat paid in full.

11. Clemson (20-4) – Ken Pomeroy lists the Tigers are underdogs in their next three games.

12. Ohio State (22-5) – I understand that the Buckeyes lead the Spartans and Boilermakers in the Big Ten standings.

13. Kansas (19-6) – Big 12 title is slipping away.

14. Saint Mary’s (24-3) – Not ready to dethrone Gonzaga.

15. North Carolina (19-7) – The Tar Heels host Notre Dame tonight before visiting Louisville Saturday.

16. Tennessee (18-6) – Little resemblance between the team that beat Kentucky and the one that lost at Alabama.

17. Rhode Island (20-3) – Danny Hurley will get a better job if he wants one.

18. Wichita State (19-5) – The Shockers have two cracks at Cincinnati.

19. Arizona (20-6) – Still have not figured it out.

20. Michigan (20-7) – A cut below the Big Ten’s Big Three.

21. Florida (17-8) – Here come the Gators.

22. Oklahoma (16-8) – There go the Sooners.

23. Creighton (18-7) – The Blue Jays deserved a better whistle against Xavier.

24. Arizona State (19-6) – I had to pick somebody.

25. Alabama (16-9) – For two spots.

