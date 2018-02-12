Police say man stole 20 t-shirts worth hundreds of dollars from U of L bookstore

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L Police have arrested a man authorities say stole several hundred dollars worth of t-shirts from the campus bookstore.

Ashleigh Mafford, 22, was arrested Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Mafford entered the bookstore at the U of L Student Activity Center.

Authorities say Mafford hid 20 t-shirts under his hoodie and left the store without paying.

According to officials, the alleged crime was witnessed by the store's manager. Mafford was found outside in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Student Activity Center.

Police say the stolen t-shirts, which had a total value of $400, were recovered.

Authorities at Louisville Metro Corrections say Mafford was released Saturday on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.