Senator Chuck Schumer offers praise for McConnell during speech at U of L

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a speech at the University of Louisville on Feb. 12, 2018.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader speaking at the McConnell Center on the University of Louisville campus on Feb. 12, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They battle each other at the U.S. Capitol, but the Majority and Minority Leaders of the Senate talked unity Monday at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was the guest of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell early Monday. In introducing his counterpart, McConnell told the crowd he has had a number of interesting speakers at the center, but none more interesting than Schumer.

The two are usually on opposite sides, but emphasized the importance of unity during Monday's joint appearance.

That unity is about to be tested as debate begins in the Senate Monday evening on immigration - specifically what to do about the so-called "dreamers" -- immigrants brought to this country illegally as children.

"We've shown that the Senate can lead before, and it must do so again," Schumer said.

"The House is fractured. The President -- is the President. It's the Senate that has the potential to act as a beacon of stable leadership and progress in a political culture plagued by gridlock and division and rancor. We have a special obligation to this country."

The speech came just days after the two Senate leaders helped broker a budget deal that bolstered spending on the military and domestic programs.

While Schumer had nothing but praise for McConnell, he was critical of Senator Rand Paul for opposing last week’s budget deal.

