A taste of New Orleans at Red Herring for Fat Tuesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A taste of New Orleans at Red Herring for Fat Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Red Herring pays homage to New Orleans' Mardi Gras with Fat Tuesday on Frankfort.

The party includes Louisiana-based beverages, jazz music, a Cajun-inspired menu and a gift card giveaway to anyone who finds the baby in the king cake.

Fat Tuesday on Frankfort festivities begin at 8:00 p.m. with live jazz music from Kiana & the Sun Kings. Chef Jacob Coronado's themed menu includes chicken jambalaya, shrimp and grits, tasso ham gumbo and king cake. Drink specials for Bourbon Street favorites including the famous frozen Irish coffee Erin Rose, Fernet Ramos gin fizz, fish bowl hurricanes and King for the Day.

The menu and specials will also be available for lunch starting at 11:00 a.m.

Click here to get connected to the Red Herring.

