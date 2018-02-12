Evidence in Louisville criminal cases will no longer be made public

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.More >>
Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district’s top job.More >>
A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Sunday and early Monday prompted school closures and delays in Kentucky and Indiana.More >>
According to officials, the alleged crime was witnessed by the store's manager.More >>
“I think it’s unfortunate because in many cases the only way the public knows what’s going on in a criminal prosecution, which often ends up in a plea agreement or settlement, is the discovery filed in court,” said prominent First-Amendment attorney Jon Fleischaker, who represents WDRB. “This will add to the lack of information the public has about the criminal justice process.”More >>
Cellphone videos and statements from eyewitnesses show officers kicking and punching Lewis Lyttle, including while he was handcuffed.More >>
On Monday, Judge Cunningham filed a notice of disqualification, potentially removing himself from the case because his impartiality "might reasonably be questioned." However, the judge ultimately left it up to prosecutors and defense attorneys to decide whether he should recuse. Both sides filed a response saying the attorneys had no objection to Cunningham presiding over the case.More >>
Evidence in the case will show, attorney Tad Thomas wrote, that the defendants "were part of a massive cover up of the sexual abuse in the Explorer's Program..."More >>
The video allegedly shows staffers eating Gynnya’s food, leaving her lying in the same position for 10 hours without doing a close examination to see if she was Ok and failing to immediately provide CPR when they learned she was not breathing.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Leroy Phillip Mitchell, known as Prince Phillip Mitchell, in U.S. District Court in Louisville this week, alleges both artists included "extensive sampling" of Mitchell's song in their work.More >>
Prospect officials learned in November that the Jefferson County Attorney’s office would not be bringing charges against Shaw, allowing the city to move forward with the internal investigation.More >>
Defense attorney Julie Kaelin told Jefferson District Court Judge Jessica Moore the ruling was setting a “dangerous” precedent, allowing officers on administrative leave to “never have to come in to answer questions until LMPD says it’s over. Of course that is going to tie people up,” leaving cases pending.More >>
