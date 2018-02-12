POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.More >>
Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.More >>
According to officials, the alleged crime was witnessed by the store's manager.More >>
According to officials, the alleged crime was witnessed by the store's manager.More >>
A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.More >>
A Fairdale couple is frustrated with crime in their community, and they're now organizing a meeting to look at ways to fight it.More >>
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
The body was found Sunday around 2:30 a.m.More >>
The body was found Sunday around 2:30 a.m.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road.More >>