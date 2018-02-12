POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Tennessee woman who led police on a chase in excess of 120 mph claimed she was the virgin Mary and had been given authority to break the speed limit by God Himself.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 10, just after 3:30 p.m., when a Kentucky State Police trooper driving an unmarked pickup truck saw a white Ford Focus speed past him northbound on I-65 in Elizabethtown, near the Bluegrass Parkway exit. Police say that vehicle cut in front of the trooper's unmarked car, then swerved into the emergency lane and sped past more vehicles.

That Focus, according to the arrest report, was driven by 52-year-old Connie Allen of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

When the trooper activated the lights and sirens on his pickup truck and tried to stop Allen, she ignored him, according to police.

Police say Allen was driving "in a dangerous manner," and the trooper pursued her at speeds over 120 mph, eventually into Bullitt County.

In Bullitt County, another trooper -- this one in a marked police vehicle -- took up the pursuit, which again reached speeds near 120 mph. That trooper pulled up next to Allen in an attempt to identify her, but all that he could tell was that she was a white female wearing a hat.

While the trooper was driving next to her, she tapped her brakes and the trooper was able to pull in front of her, forcing her to stop.

That trooper then approached her Focus, weapon drawn, and demanded that she get out of her vehicle and show her hands. According to the arrest report, she refused and dropped her hands toward her lap.

At that point the trooper hit the window of the Focus with a police baton in an effort to get inside, and Allen "became compliant" and got out.

When confronted about her actions, police say Allen, "stated that she was en route to pick up Baby Jesus and that she was the Mother Mary."

"She stated that she already died five years ago," the arrest report states. "She stated that she realized that the police was behind her, but she was on a non-stop trip and that she had the authority to drive the way she did from God."

Police did not agree, and she was arrested at the scene. Allen is charged with speeding 26 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, improper passing, fleeing or evading police and two counts of wanton endangerment. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

