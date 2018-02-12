IMAGES | National Corvette Museum reveals restored car on 4th an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | National Corvette Museum reveals restored car on 4th anniversary of sinkhole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Monday marks four years since a massive sinkhole swallowed eight cars at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

Officials celebrated that anniversary by unveiling the restoration of one of those cars.

Restoration work on a tuxedo black 1962 Corvette has been in the works over the past year.

[IMAGES: CORVETTE MUSEUM REVEALS RESTORED 1962 CORVETTE]

Two other cars damaged in the sinkhole were previously restored by General Motors. The other five cars were destroyed.

No one was hurt.

Officials explained the restoration unveiled Monday was a little different than the other two cars.

"What we need to do is restore this car as close as possible to the moment before it fell into the sinkhole. Capture that moment the way he donated it before the car was damaged," said Derek Moore, curator for the National Corvette Museum.

In 2016, the museum opened "Corvette Cave In: The Skydome Sinkhole Experience" to offer a hands-on, in-depth look at what happened four years ago.

