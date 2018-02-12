Crestwood man accused of killing cat, burning down home over 'ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crestwood man accused of killing cat, burning down home over 'bad childhood memories'

Eric Martin (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Eric Martin (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Crestwood man blamed "bad childhood memories" for his decision to burn down a home that resulted in the death of a cat.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Thursday, Feb. 8, just before 2:30 p.m., in the 7300 block of Peyton Avenue, off West Highway 22, in Crestwood.

Police say they were sent to that location after several fire departments responded to a fully involved house fire. According to the arrest report, fire officials suspected the fire may have been intentionally set by 33-year-old Eric Martin.

When confronted, Martin allegedly admitted to setting the fire. He said the home used to belong to his uncle, and was currently involved in a probate court case. Police say he told them he decided to set the house on fire due to "bad childhood memories" he formed there.

Martin said he lit several pieces of paper on fire in a chair in the center of the home, then left with his dog.

Police say Martin knew his cat was still inside the home at the time and the cat died in the fire. The cat's body was found locked in a pet kennel.

Martin was arrested and charged with third-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

