Legendary singer Vic Damone dies at age 89

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Sunday and early Monday prompted school closures and delays in Kentucky and Indiana.

Traffic was bumper to bumper on the Sherman Minton Bridge Monday morning.

Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district’s top job.

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

(FOX NEWS) -- Legendary crooner Vic Damone passed away on Sunday at the age of 89, his family tells Fox News.

Damone, whose smooth baritone led Frank Sinatra to famously declare he “had the best pipes in the business,” died at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla., surrounded by several close relatives.

Damone also received a call from his friend, President Donald Trump, at the hospital in the days before he died, his family said.

Damone starred in several television series, including "The Vic Damone Show" on NBC, and hit movies including "Kismet" and "Rich, Young and Pretty," but the singer did not consider himself a true crossover star.

“I never thought of myself that way,” Damone wrote in his memoir. “That wasn’t my particular gift. My gift was singing.”

Best known for hits "You're Breaking My Heart" and "On the Street Where You Live," with over 2,500 recordings under his belt, Damone was part of the golden age of lounge singers who came to fame after World War II, including Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and Perry Como.

Damone’s first big break came at the age of 14, with Como’s help. Damone was forced to drop out of high school and take a job as an usher at the Paramount Theater in New York City, where he bumped into Como in an elevator. Damone stopped the elevator between floors and started singing.

He asked Como on whether he should continue voice lessons and Como said simply, “Keep singing!”

Fate intervened for Damone again in the summer of 1946, when Sinatra was playing poker at a friend’s Manhattan apartment, and one of Sinatra’s classics, “Night and Day,” came on the radio. Sinatra was astounded when the singer turned out to be Damone, live in the studio. Sinatra phoned the radio station and told Damone: “This is Frank Sinatra, and I want you to stop singing my songs.”

Damone thought he was being pranked and barked back, “Yeah, if you’re Frank Sinatra, then I’m the Pope.”

Months later, Sinatra ended up introducing Damone at a charity fundraiser in Madison Square Garden.

“I’d like to introduce to you Vic Damone,” Sinatra said. “This kid’s a really great singer. He’s got stardust on his shoulders.”

Damone was born Vito Farinola on June 12, 1928, in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn to Italian immigrant parents, Rocco and Mamie (Damone) Farinola.

Damone is survived by six grandchildren and two sisters, Elaine Seneca and Terry Sicuso. Two other sisters died before Damone: Sandy Boucher and Pia Romeo.

Damone is also survived by three son-in-laws, William Karant, Michael Woodard, and Joel Brown.

A son named after Perry Como, Perry Farinola Damone, died in 2014.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.