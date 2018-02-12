Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

(FOX NEWS) -- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was hospitalized Monday after receiving a letter containing white powder that was later deemed to be non-hazardous, New York City police told Fox News.

President Trump‘s daughter-in-law opened the letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. just after 10 a.m. at the couple's Manhattan apartment. It's unclear what the "white powder" was, but authorities tested the substance and found it to be "non-hazardous."

Vanessa Trump was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. Two other people who were also exposed to the powder were taken to the hospital.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene and began decontamination procedures shortly after the incident.

Trump Jr. is the eldest son of the president. He married Vanessa in 2005. The couple has five children, though it was not clear if any were home at the time of the incident.

Police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement: "The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further."

Trump Jr. ditched his Secret Service detail for a period of time in September, reportedly because he wanted more privacy. But his detail was reactivated about a week later.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.