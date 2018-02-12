Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.More >>
Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.More >>