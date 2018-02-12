Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a man who died after he was shot in the head in Fairdale.

The victim was 20-year-old Arlandre Payton, according to Deputy Coroner Steve Moran.

LMPD says the shooting happened Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Glimmer Way off New Cut Road and Candlelight Lane, which is just south of Iroquois Park.

Authorities say Payton was found shot several times at the Overlook Terrace Apartments. Officials say Payton lived in the area.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

