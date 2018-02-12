Lyndon post office to offer special Valentine's Day 'LOuisVillE' postmark

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Post Office branch in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood is putting the "Love" in "Louisville" for Valentine's Day.

According to a news release, a unique postmark celebrates Valentine's Day by emphasizing the letters L,O,V and E in the word "LOuisVillE."

Customers who wish to obtain the postmark in person can go to the Lyndon Post Office at 8127 La Grange Road, 40222 on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to obtain the postmark by mail may submit a request, postmarked no later than March 16, 2018 (30 days following the requested pictorial postmark date.)

"Mail order requests must include a stamped envelope or postcard bearing at least the minimum First-Class Mail postage," the news release states.

Customers should affix stamps to any envelope or postcard of their choice, address the envelope or postcard to themselves or others, insert a card of postcard thickness in envelopes for sturdiness, and tuck in the flap. Place the envelope or postcard in a larger envelope and address it to: Pictorial Postmarks, Lyndon Station, 8127 LaGrange Road, Louisville KY 40222-9998. Customers can also send stamped envelopes and postcards without addresses for postmark, as long as they supply a larger envelope with adequate postage and their return address.

And there will be a special opportunity for some JCPS students to receive the postmark. On Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. postal representatives will hold a short letter writing and addressing class for students at Bowen Elementary School at 1601 Roosevelt Avenue. The students will prepare a Valentine letter for mailing. The letters will receive the LOuisVillE postmark.

