Lyndon post office to offer special Valentine's Day 'LOuisVillE' postmark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Post Office branch in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood is putting the "Love" in "Louisville" for Valentine's Day.

According to a news release, a unique postmark celebrates Valentine's Day by emphasizing the letters L,O,V and E in the word "LOuisVillE."

Customers who wish to obtain the postmark in person can go to the Lyndon Post Office at 8127 La Grange Road, 40222 on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to obtain the postmark by mail may submit a request, postmarked no later than March 16, 2018 (30 days following the requested pictorial postmark date.)

"Mail order requests must include a stamped envelope or postcard bearing at least the minimum First-Class Mail postage," the news release states.

Customers should affix stamps to any envelope or postcard of their choice, address the envelope or postcard to themselves or others, insert a card of postcard thickness in envelopes for sturdiness, and tuck in the flap.

Place the envelope or postcard in a larger envelope and address it to: Pictorial Postmarks, Lyndon Station, 8127 LaGrange Road, Louisville KY 40222-9998. Customers can also send stamped envelopes and postcards without addresses for postmark, as long as they supply a larger envelope with adequate postage and their return address.

And there will be a special opportunity for some JCPS students to receive the postmark. On Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. postal representatives will hold a short letter writing and addressing class for students at Bowen Elementary School at 1601 Roosevelt Avenue. The students will prepare a Valentine letter for mailing. The letters will receive the LOuisVillE postmark.

