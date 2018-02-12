Congressman John Yarmuth helps deliver Valentine's Day cards to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Congressman John Yarmuth helps deliver Valentine's Day cards to vets

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, Congressman John Yarmuth helped deliver hundreds of Valentine's Day cards to veterans at the VA Hospital.

The cards were made by students at six local schools as part of the annual event.

Yarmuth says the cards help remind veterans that they are loved and their service is valued. "We think it is nice always to show veterans throughout our community that their service was cherished and there are people who have a great deal of affection for them," Yarmuth said.

In total, more than 500 cards were delivered.

