Disco theme announced for this year's Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's biggest parties is just over two months away, and it's going to be a groovy good time.

"A Disco Thunder" is the theme for this year's Thunder Over Louisville. Attendees will be able to celebrate the 70s with a fireworks soundtrack with all the greatest hits of that era.

Kentucky Derby Festival officials say this theme has been a long time coming.

"If you were a fan of the music back in the day -- or are still a fan -- you're going to love the soundtrack," said Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry. "And as Wayne (Hettinger) said to me, if people aren't up dancing, there is something wrong with them. It's going to be that exciting of a soundtrack."

This year's Thunder Over Louisville is set for Saturday, April 21.

