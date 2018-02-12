In Louisville, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praises McConnell for leadership on immigration debate

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaking at the McConnell Center on the University of Louisville campus on Feb. 12, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They are often battling each other in Washington D.C., but on Monday in Louisville, the two most powerful men in the U.S. Senate played nice despite sharp disagreement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) was Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s guest for the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center lecture series.

The Kentucky Republican told the crowd he has hosted a number of interesting speakers, but none more interesting than this one.

The event began with Schumer presenting McConnell with a bottle of Brooklyn-made bourbon - a peace offering of sorts - between the two men who are often adversaries on the Senate floor.

“Actually, the Senate is a pretty collegial place. We don't dislike each other. We have to work together,” said McConnell.

But that is about to be tested.

The Senate is scheduled to begin debate Monday evening on what to do about the so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Schumer praised McConnell for leading on the issue by allowing a full debate in the Senate.

“The House is fractious. The President is the President. It is the Senate - the Senate - that has the potential to act as a beacon of stable leadership and progress in a political culture plagued by gridlock and division, and rancor,” said Schumer.

While Schumer had nothing but kind words for McConnell, he was critical of Kentucky's junior senator, Rand Paul.

In response to a question, Schumer pointed out that Paul opposed last week's bipartisan budget deal because it added to the deficit, after he voted for a trillion dollar tax cut.

“Had Rand Paul, voted against that tax bill because it would increase the deficit, by such a large amount, he would have every right - he still has the right - but he would have the benefit of the argument when he stood on the floor and railed against this bill,” said Schumer.

Rob Hammond, a political science teacher at Iroquois High School, said he was impressed by the civil discourse.

“They actually did seem to genuinely like each other, unlike what you hear a lot in the media,” he said.

Hammond’s students, both immigrants, were split on Schumer’s assurances about solving the Dreamer problem.

“I believe that they are going to come up with a solution because this is a huge problem, and we really need to find a solution for everyone,” said Jennifer Coca, a native of Cuba.

“He mentioned that they were working together towards a solution, but he didn't really mention what they have actually done,” said Afi Tagnedji, who is originally from Togo.

For the students, and most others in the crowd, it was a rare encounter with two Washington power players whose relationship is complicated but, on this occasion, courteous.

“We really do like each other,” said Schumer.

McConnell and Schumer met privately with the McConnell scholars before returning to Washington, where the rhetoric will likely get more heated.

