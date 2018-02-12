Shelbyville stabbing victim identified, juvenile suspect in cust - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shelbyville stabbing victim identified, juvenile suspect in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Shelbyville on Feb. 9, 2018.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Shelbyville Police Department says a juvenile is in custody after a man was stabbed to death last week.

Police say it happened Feb. 9 around 9 p.m. in the Cloverbrook Farms neighborhood. Neighbors say it happened on Beamtree Drive. 

The Shelbyville coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old David Bryant. A co-worker of Bryant's, Lynn Ski, says Bryant was married and had three stepdaughters.

Investigators say the juvenile suspect taken into custody is related to the victim, but will not say how they are related.

"I didn't think anything like that would happen at all," Ski says about when he found out Bryant had been killed.

Police say a verbal argument started between the juvenile and Bryant. The argument escalated into a physical struggle and ended with Bryant being stabbed in the chest with a knife. They say they believe other people were in the home at the time of the incident.

"Every day it was 'my oldest daughter this, my youngest daughter this, or my wife,'" Ski said remembering his encounters with Bryant. "Every day it was something, always talking about what was going on, just everything they were doing."

Police are not releasing many details on this case because the suspect is underage, but we do know they are not looking for any other suspects.

