KFC Yum! Center held record number of concerts in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanks to visits by artists like Guns N' Roses and Lady Gaga, the KFC Yum! Center held a record number of concerts in 2017.

The 29 shows were the most since the downtown arena opened in 2010, according to AEG, the Los Angeles company that manages the building.

Fourteen of the concerts were sold out.

Overall, the arena had the fewest sporting events since 2013, as a result of the University of Louisville's volleyball team leaving last year to play its games on campus.

