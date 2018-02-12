Visionworks announces new eye care center in Okolona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visionworks announces new eye care center in Okolona

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visionworks has opened a new Louisville-area location in Okolona.

According to a news release from Visionworks, Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates PLLC, the new eye care center is located at 4655 Outer Loop, near Jefferson Mall.

The center specializes in eye health, including contacts, glasses, annual eye exams or medical condition treatment.

"Louisville and the surrounding area has been a great market for us so far, and we're looking forward to servicing more patients in this area," said Dr. Mark Lynn, owner of over 90 Visionworks locations in the region, in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

