LG&E and KU doubling every donation made to help those in need of heating assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been an extra cold winter, but extra help is on the way for those who need it.

LG&E and Kentucky Utilites announced Monday that it'll donate $2 for every $1 donated to help those needing heating assistance.

Customer donations over the last 10 years have raised nearly $4 million to help thousands of local families pay their bills.

"Doubling our customers' donations gives us the ability to stretch our customers' generosity even further, providing greater access to assistance funds and helping more community members this winter who may be struggling to pay their heating bills," said Beth McFarland, Vice President of Customer Services at LG&E and KU. "Additionally, our proposed tax savings and increased assistance come at a key time for our customers."

Customers can find more information about making a tax-deductible donation by visiting lge-ku.com/helpingyou. The utility company will match donations through April.

