Kentucky bill seeks new ethics rules for KFC Yum! Center board

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.More >>
According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.More >>
Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.More >>
A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.More >>
Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.More >>
Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted Thursday to let a state-chosen consultant evaluate the Butchertown stadium district’s tax increment financing proposal – a key part of paying for the $193.1 million project.More >>
The property owners claim the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections..More >>
