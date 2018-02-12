Funeral held for Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

(CNN) -- NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson, struck and killed by a truck police said was driven by a twice-deported undocumented immigrant, was remembered Monday at the Atlanta church his family has attended for three generations.

The funeral at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church recalled Jackson's sports career and his giving back to the community and youth. The church is on iconic Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is interred at the King Center.

Jackson, 26, played for the Indianapolis Colts, and a horseshoe-shaped blue-and-white standing wreath was placed near the altar. Two helmets -- one for the Colts, the second from Jackson's college playing days at Georgia Southern University -- also were displayed. Jerseys going back to his high school team were in the back of the sanctuary.

The service was truly a celebration of the athlete's life, with inspirational music and remarks from former coaches and teammates. Among those performing was the church's mime ministry, one of several areas of service for Jackson at Big Bethel.

Jackson and his ride-share driver, Jeffrey Monroe, were struck and killed February 4 on an Indiana highway after they pulled to the side of the road. Colts owner Jim Irsay is paying for the funerals, a team spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Jackson was a walk-on player at Georgia Southern before he joined the Colts in late 2015. Jackson started eight games in 2016 for the Colts, but did not play this past season due to an injury.

Jackson, one of 11 children, was a star football player at Westlake High School in Atlanta, where he lettered and served as team captain for three years. He also excelled in wrestling and was a state championship finalist, according to his obituary.

He created the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation, which holds football clinics, fitness camps and after-school programs for disadvantaged youth, and supports student athletes who do not have scholarships. Jackson gave motivational speeches to include his "never giving up story" to a class at Harvard University, according to the foundation's website.

In Indiana, Manuel Orrego-Savala is being held by police on felony charges. Orrego-Savala was charged with two counts each of felony failure to remain at the scene of an accident and causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, according to court documents.

In addition to a 2005 DUI conviction, Orrego-Savala has several other criminal convictions and arrests in California and in Indiana, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was deported in 2007 and 2009 and is a citizen of Guatemala, ICE said.

Jackson's death prompted President Donald Trump to tweet it was "disgraceful that a person illegally in our country" killed Jackson, a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. Trump called on Democrats to "get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"

Those comments drew sharp criticism, including from the case's Indiana prosecutor.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.