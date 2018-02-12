Floyd County Jail to soon receive up to $15 million in renovations

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Police have not arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Officials identify man killed after being shot in the head in Fairdale

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Like a lot of people in law enforcement, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop started his career long before rising through the ranks.

He was there when the jail was built between 1991 and 1992. In the time since, he said, not much has changed despite inmate numbers rising rapidly.

"I've seen the lack of progress," Loop said. "The building has not been maintained,"

When Loop was elected a few years back, jail improvements were at the top of his to-do list. And those renovations on the Floyd County Jail are now on the verge of happening.

The following are on the list of improvements:

Adding 100 beds by turning some common spaces into dorms

Updating the kitchen and laundry room

Fixing heating and cool

Upgrading technology

"People are smuggling contraband into the facility through their body, and the only way we're going to detect that is with a body scanner," Loop said.

The whole project won't be cheap. It'll cost somewhere between $12 million and $15 million, but it will come at a lower cost than the alternative.

"That should suffice so that the county doesn't have to spend the $50 million or $60 million to build a new jail," he said.

Loop added it's not going to turn the Floyd County Jail into the Holiday Inn, but it will give inmates a decent life behind bars.

Some taxpayers had to sign off on borrowing the money for the project. Loop said he'd like to have all of the work done by June 1.

