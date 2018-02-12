Floyd County Jail to soon receive up to $15 million in renovatio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floyd County Jail to soon receive up to $15 million in renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Like a lot of people in law enforcement, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop started his career long before rising through the ranks. 

He was there when the jail was built between 1991 and 1992. In the time since, he said, not much has changed despite inmate numbers rising rapidly. 

"I've seen the lack of progress,"  Loop said. "The building has not been maintained,"

When Loop was elected a few years back, jail improvements were at the top of his to-do list. And those renovations on the Floyd County Jail are now on the verge of happening.

The following are on the list of improvements:

  • Adding 100 beds by turning some common spaces into dorms
  • Updating the kitchen and laundry room
  • Fixing heating and cool
  • Upgrading technology

"People are smuggling contraband into the facility through their body, and the only way we're going to detect that is with a body scanner," Loop said.

The whole project won't be cheap. It'll cost somewhere between $12 million and $15 million, but it will come at a lower cost than the alternative.

"That should suffice so that the county doesn't have to spend the $50 million or $60 million to build a new jail," he said.

Loop added it's not going to turn the Floyd County Jail into the Holiday Inn, but it will give inmates a decent life behind bars.

Some taxpayers had to sign off on borrowing the money for the project. Loop said he'd like to have all of the work done by June 1.

