Golden Alert issued for 'endangered' 59-year-old woman last seen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert issued for 'endangered' 59-year-old woman last seen Thursday in Shelbyville

Posted: Updated:
Sandra Umstead Sandra Umstead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 59-year-old Louisville woman who Shelbyville Police considers "endangered."

Sandra Umstead, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Feb. 8. She lives in the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Shelbyville and is new to the area.

Umstead, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, is off her medication. Police don't know what she's wearing, but she has a tattoo on her left forearm of the Grim Reaper.

Her car, a light blue 2003 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, is also missing. It has a Missouri registration with license plate number DK6A3X. 

Anyone with information on Umstead's whereabouts is asked to call Shelby County Control Dispatch at (502)-633-2323 or the Shelbyville Police Department at (502)-633-2326.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.