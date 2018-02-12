Community meetings discuss how to purchase vacant, abandoned properties in Louisville

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

A southern Indiana family who claims their daughter was "medically kidnapped" is now suing two Child Protective Services workers.

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare has provided “incomplete and misleading” information to investors about the proposed sale of the company to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms, according to a lawsuit that seeks to stop the merger in its tracks.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Police say the body of the cat was found inside the home, in a pet kennel.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

According to an arrest report, 20-year-old Terrence Towns pulled up alongside officers in his car on Saturday, and the officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

She said she was on a "non-stop" mission from God.

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

POLICE: Woman who led police on chase in Bullitt County claimed to be 'Mother Mary' en route to pick up 'Baby Jesus'

The Community Affairs and Housing Committee hosted the first in a series of meetings Monday to discuss vacant and abandoned properties in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Community Affairs and Housing Committee hosted the first in a series of meetings Monday to discuss vacant and abandoned properties in Louisville.

Metro Council approved more funding last year for different programs to help purchase, foreclose or demolish more abandoned properties. Leaders with Metro Louisville’s Vacant and Pubic Property Administration said they were able to streamline and ramp up their efforts with the extra funding to improve the safety and appearance of the city.

During Monday’s meeting, the VPPA director said there are 4,100 parcels in Metro Louisville considered vacant or abandoned properties. And of those, 2,700 include structures. The vast majority of these are in Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 15.

"In this particular council district, we have an unusually high number of vacant and abandoned properties," Metro Council President David James said. "So we wanted to go to where the problem is."

In order for a property to be considered vacant, there must be Codes and Regulations violations on it for at least a year.

Of those 4,100 vacant or abandoned properties, the city currently owns about 600. The rest are owned by private citizens or businesses.

VPPA started a new team of Metro departments last year to help tackle the city’s vacant and blighted property problems. If a property is not owned by the city, the Blighted Property Action Team tries other actions like cutting grass, boarding it up or legal action before pursuing demolition.

Since 2013, VPPA has increased its boarding and cleaning programs. The department has added about 100 properties to the grass-cutting list since last year.

The fiscal 2018 budget provided more funding for a new clear boarding project. Instead of boarding a home up with plywood, crews will use a durable clear plastic on the windows and doors, instead. From January through March, VPPA will target 150-180 homes in the Russell neighborhood. City leaders acknowledge this is not a permanent fix but believe it is a safer way to board the homes up while they attempt to pursue legal action.

The city also provided more funding for foreclosures last year. Since July 1, the city initiated 96 foreclosures, and 87 of those have gone to sale.

If all other options do not work, the city will consider demolishing the building. How bad the building ranks of a priority scale determines which buildings will be demolished first. Since July 1, 2017, VPPA demolished 57 houses.

The Landbank Authority is available to help a potential buyer figure out how to purchase city-owned property and what would be allowed on it. There are open houses every month to view the homes that are up for sale. Landbank launched new programs in 2017 to help community members either save a structure or demolish it for a deed. VPPA said these programs have helped save $300,000 in demolition costs in the last year by selling these properties quickly.

The public had the opportunity to ask questions about the programs available and review properties they might be interested in.

"It tells me they are very frustrated about the vacant and abandoned properties," James said about the community response. "And they want to come up with solutions. And they have ideas themselves. Government doesn't always do it right. So it helps us be able to hear where the frustrations are."

If you have any questions about a property, you can call 574-4200. This first meeting was at the Shawnee Golf Course Clubhouse. For information on the city’s programs and future public meetings, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.