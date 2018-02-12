1 man killed in double shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man killed in double shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Monday night in the St. Joseph neighborhood.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Barbee Way near South Shelby Street. LMPD said one man was found dead inside a home on North Barbee Way. Another man, who was found shot in the street, was transported to University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police aren't looking for any suspects.

"We will gather whatever information we have here and submit that to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for review ... but at this time, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell didn't release a motive or any other information about the shooting. 

"It's tragic any time this happens," he said. "It's tragic for our city. It's tragic for communities that suffer with this."

