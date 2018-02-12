Super Bowl commercial from Louisville attorney goes viral online - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Super Bowl commercial from Louisville attorney goes viral online

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville attorney Darryl Isaacs ran a commercial earlier this month during the Super Bowl, and it's gained national attention since then.

The medieval commercial shows Isaacs saving a village from big insurance companies. The video has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times on social media and YouTube.

"I didn't share a lot with my friends and family early on, because I thought they'd think I was nuts," Isaacs said. "I knew about the dragon early on. We didn't let that get out, and even that was a life of its own. They had to create a model, and then they created it on the computer."

Isaacs said production of the commercial started back in November in preparation for the big game.

